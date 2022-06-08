BNP denounces attack on Saki as scandalous

BNP has strongly condemned the attack on Ganosanghati Andolan Coordinator Zonayed Saki reportedly by the activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League and said it will remain as a scandalous incident in history.

"This is a heinous attack and it will remain as a stigma in history," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

In a statement on Tuesday night, Fakhrul said such an attack on Saki during his visit to a hospital to express sympathy to the injured people in the Sitakunda depot fire can only be possible by cowards.

"This attack is extremely against civilization and human values. This incident has proved that the government wants to run the country by letting lose the terrorists," he said.

The BNP leader also said this attack is also a strategy to divert people's attention from all the failures of the government.

He said the "demonic Nazism" got exposed more intensely through the violent attack on Saki.

The BNP leader said opposition parties and people of different faiths are now not getting spared from the bloody scourge of the government-backed 'terrorists'. "What is the sign of this? Their mischievous attempt to attack the opposition forces and destroy voting, democracy and fair elections has not stopped."

He also said the government has been making one evil plan after another with all its might.

"Zonayed Saki has been bloodied through the attack that was carried out with the intention to kill him. Now is the time to resist them," Fakhrul observed.

He urged all the democratic forces to get united to defeat the "illegitimate" government by putting up barricades in the streets against "fascism".

"I strongly condemn and protest the violent attack on Zonayed Saki by the armed terrorists of Awami Chhatra League and wish his a speedy recovery," he said.

The BNP leader also demanded immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of the attackers.

On Tuesday evening, Saki and some other leaders and activists of his party were injured in an attack allegedly by some Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).