BNP denies misquoting German envoy

BNP on Thursday denounced German Ambassador in Dhaka Achim Troster's assertion that he was misquoted on democracy and human rights in Bangladesh after his meeting with the party's leaders last month.

"He (the ambassador) did not say it correctly. Our leader (Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury) who spoke after that meeting didn't say anything quoting the German Ambassador," said party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

The ambassador, Fakhrul maintained, mistook it as misquoting him what Amir Khosru said in general terms about their meeting with the envoy.

Fakhrul made the remarks while talking to reporters after paying homage to BNP founder Ziaur Rahman by placing a wreath at his grave, along with the leaders of the new partial committee of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD).

Earlier on Wednesday, the German envoy expressed his displeasure over what he said BNP misquoted him on democracy and human rights in Bangladesh.

"I read that I had uttered concerns about the human rights situation and democracy in the country. This is not true. I was unhappy about this (misquoting)," he said while responding to a question at "DCAB Talk" hosted by Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at Jatiya Press Club.

Earlier on 17 March, the ambassador and his deputy had a closed-door meeting with Mirza Fakhrul and Amir Khosru at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Amir Khosru, a BNP standing committee member said, "We've discussed different matters relating to our bilateral relations, democracy, human rights and the rule of law in Bangladesh."

Asked what the German envoy said about Bangladesh's democracy and human rights, Khosru said they are concerned about it.