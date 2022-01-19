BNP denies allegation of hiring lobbyists in US

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Wednesday denied appointing any lobbyists in the United States, an allegation recently made by State Minister Shahriar Alam.

BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain called the allegation "false, baseless and fabricated" while talking to reporters after paying homage to the party founder Ziaur Rahman at the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on the occasion of his 86th birth anniversary.

Other leaders and activists of the party including Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Mirza Abbas, Nazrul Islam Khan, and Gayeshwar Chandra Roy were present at the event.

"After the United States imposed sanctions on the high-ranking officials of an organisation and Bangladesh did not get the invitation to join US President Joe Biden's Democracy Summit, they came up with this baseless and fabricated allegation," Khandaker Mosharraf said adding, "We want to ask why such allegation against BNP has never been flagged before."

The BNP leader, at the time, made a counter allegation that the ruling party has been appointing foreign lobbyists for the past 14 years in order to cover up incidents of human rights violation, looting the wealth of people and ruining the democratic system in the country.

He further claimed that the government is up to spreading rumours in the name of BNP to confuse the countrymen.

Meanwhile, Khandaker Mosharraf called upon the people of the country to unite once again for the purpose of creating an environment in which democracy and the country's leader Khaleda Zia will be liberated.

Earlier on Tuesday, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam alleged that BNP spent at least US$ 3.75 million on lobbyists and shared relevant documents with the media which are also available in the public domain.

He also claimed that the ruling Awami League government did never engage any lobbyist in its last three tenures but used a PR company purely on the media front in 2015 to help the world know Bangladesh based on facts and counter propaganda against the country and its people.