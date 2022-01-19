BNP denies allegation of hiring lobbyists in US

Politics

TBS Report
19 January, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 03:49 pm

Related News

BNP denies allegation of hiring lobbyists in US

The party made a counter allegation that the ruling party has been appointing foreign lobbyists for the past 14 years

TBS Report
19 January, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 03:49 pm
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain. Photo: UNB.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain. Photo: UNB.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Wednesday denied appointing any lobbyists in the United States, an allegation recently made by State Minister Shahriar Alam.

BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain called the allegation "false, baseless and fabricated" while talking to reporters after paying homage to the party founder Ziaur Rahman at the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on the occasion of his 86th birth anniversary.

Other leaders and activists of the party including Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Mirza Abbas, Nazrul Islam Khan, and Gayeshwar Chandra Roy were present at the event.

"After the United States imposed sanctions on the high-ranking officials of an organisation and Bangladesh did not get the invitation to join US President Joe Biden's Democracy Summit, they came up with this baseless and fabricated allegation," Khandaker Mosharraf said adding, "We want to ask why such allegation against BNP has never been flagged before."

The BNP leader, at the time, made a counter allegation that the ruling party has been appointing foreign lobbyists for the past 14 years in order to cover up incidents of human rights violation, looting the wealth of people and ruining the democratic system in the country.

He further claimed that the government is up to spreading rumours in the name of BNP to confuse the countrymen.

Meanwhile, Khandaker Mosharraf called upon the people of the country to unite once again for the purpose of creating an environment in which democracy and the country's leader Khaleda Zia will be liberated.

Earlier on Tuesday, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam alleged that BNP spent at least US$ 3.75 million on lobbyists and shared relevant documents with the media which are also available in the public domain.

He also claimed that the ruling Awami League government did never engage any lobbyist in its last three tenures but used a PR company purely on the media front in 2015 to help the world know Bangladesh based on facts and counter propaganda against the country and its people.

Top News

BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

22m | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

2h | Earth
Some of Narayan Debnath’s most famous comics. Illustration: TBS

Narayan Debnath: The creator of joyous childhoods departs

3h | Panorama
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Colorful glasses of PHP family

Colorful glasses of PHP family

19h | Videos
Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

19h | Videos
BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

19h | Videos
Last Road Of The World

Last Road Of The World

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant