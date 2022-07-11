BNP is democracy-destroying evil political force: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today described BNP as a democracy-destroying evil political force.

"BNP's falsehood and malicious remarks frustrate the people at a time when they are celebrating Eid in a festive mood with dear and near ones," he told a press conference at his official residence here.

Quader said BNP revealed its hateful and malevolent politics by making venomous remarks against the government on the day of holy Eid-ul-Azha.

BNP's falsehood and venomous speech on the day of Eid have proved that it cannot engage itself with the weal and woe of the people, he mentioned.

Noting that a responsible opposition party is one of the components of good governance, he said BNP's political mindset is to oppose the government always.

What they did for ensuring good governance , he questioned.

The AL general secretary termed BNP as a visible enemy of democracy and flag bearer of communal politics and instigator, patron of anti-liberation forces and instigator of radicalism.

Mentioning that BNP was the planner to launch gruesome grenade attacks by using state machinery, he said talks of good governance don't suit with BNP as the only aim of the political party (BNP) is to carry out corruption and terrorism and killing people by setting them on fire.

He urged BNP leaders to see their own faces before making comments on the Awami League government.

Terming BNP as self-proclaimed corrupt, Quader said BNP's good governance meant strangling freedom of expression, holding voter-less elections and snatching people's voting rights during their tenure.

BNP's good governance meant putting poles without providing electricity, killing of people for electricity and fertilizer, money laundering and torturing minority community, he said.

About BNP secretary general's remarks he said, "actually scopes for making corruption have been ensured on legal ground by imposing indemnity on power sector", Quader questioned did BNP forget before making comments on indemnity that they had imposed it (indemnity) to save killers of Bangabandhu.

Begum Khaleda Zia had also imposed indemnity during Operation Clean Heart during their tenure, he said.

The minister said BNP's indemnity was imposed to save killers while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's indemnity is for continuing the development spree as well as people's welfare.

Noting BNP is a party of looters and money launderers in the country, Quader said BNP is a terrorist party which is proven by a court abroad.

BNP wants that the country become a failed state but the people will not let it happen.

He said BNP cannot suppress the country anymore by hatching any sort of conspiracy with their local and foreign cohorts.

No conspiracy will be able to halt the country's current trend of development and progress under Sheikh Hasina's government, he said.