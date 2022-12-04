BNP demands withdrawal of check post outside Khaleda's house

Khaleda Zia. Photo: Collected
Khaleda Zia. Photo: Collected

BNP on Sunday demanded the withdrawal of the check post set up by the police in front of party chairperson Khaleda Zia's house in the city's Gulshan area.

"Police blocked the area by setting up a check post in the same style of keeping the sand-loaded trucks in front of our leader Khaleda Zia. This is another new level of oppression on her," said party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, he also strongly condemned and protested such a bad attitude of the Awami League government.

"I strongly demand the removal of the check posts and barricade immediately from in front of the house of Begum Khaleda Zia," the BNP leader said.

Earlier on Saturday night, Police put up a check post near BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's home at Gulshan in Dhaka.

Police authorities, however, said the check post was part of a special drive to arrest drug peddlers, militants, and criminals in the city.

Khaleda, a three-time former prime minister, has been staying at her Gulshan residence, Firoza, since she was freed on 25 March 2020, through an executive order by the government suspending her sentences in two graft cases.

Fakhrul alleged that the government is constantly trying to kill a popular leader like Khaleda by keeping her imprisoned in "false" cases and blocking all ways of treatment.

He also accused the government of violating human rights and keeping Khaleda under mental stress by blocking her residence and threatening to send her to jail.

