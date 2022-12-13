BNP demands release of Fakhrul, Abbas and other leaders

Opposition BNP organised a protest rally in front of its Nayapaltan central office to press home their several demands on Tuesday afternoon.

The demands include - the release of detained party leaders including Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member Mirza Abbas and the trial for Maqbul Hossain, who was killed during a clash with police on 7 December.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

Besides, they denounced false cases and assaults on party members, and a police raid at the BNP headquarters.

Leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organisations attended the rally.

BNP senior leaders Standing Committee Member Dr. Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain and Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP convener Amanullah Aman were present among others.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

In the wee hours of Friday (9 December), a team of Detective Branch (DB) of police picked up Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas from their residences in the capital city.

Later they were shown arrested in a case filed under the Explosive Substances Act with the Paltan Police Station over Wednesday's clash. A total of three cases have been lodged over the incident so far.

They were accused of instigating, planning and directing an attack on police, crude bomb explosions, and destroying public property and lives.