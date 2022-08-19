BNP demands Momen's statement on seeking India's backing

Politics

UNB
19 August, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 10:10 pm

Related News

BNP demands Momen's statement on seeking India's backing

UNB
19 August, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 10:10 pm
BNP demands Momen&#039;s statement on seeking India&#039;s backing

Questioning whether the Awami League government has been in power at the "mercy" of India, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday demanded an explanation on the foreign minister's recent statement on seeking India's backing to keep PM Sheikh Hasina in power.

"Ministers from a rally of Awami League in Dhaka issued various threats and used terrorist language. When you're issuing so many threats, why does your foreign minister seek India's help to sustain your government and your prime minister?" he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said their party wants an explanation of the foreign minister's statement. "We want to know from the government, the foreign minister and also from the Indian government what is the meaning of what the foreign minister said. Does it mean that this government is sustaining with India's backing? People want to know the meaning of this. It's urgent."

He also said questions have been raised about whether Bangladesh will really be an independent state or not, whether Bangladesh will really be a democratic country or not and whether or not the people of Bangladesh will get back their rights.

Since it came to power, Fakhrul said, Awami League has snatched the rights of the people of Bangladesh in a very well-planned way while the constitution has been amended annulling the provisions of the caretaker government and depriving people of their scope to vote and elect their representatives every five years.

Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal arranged the discussion at the Jatiya Press Club marking its 42nd founding anniversary.

Earlier at a Janmashtami programme in Chattogram on Thursday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen reportedly said that he urged the Indian government to back Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina so that she can stay in power.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

China-Bangladesh currency clearance agreement can increase trade by 'an unimaginable scale': Li Jiming, Ambassador of China

12h | Interviews
Postcrossing (which connects people through its website) is a system built for postcard enthusiasts, where anyone can sign up and create an account for free. Photo: Noor A Alam

Postcrossers: Reviving a lost art with strangers and postcards

11h | Panorama
We will be facing massive, recurring challenges in the coming years no matter what. Photo: Reuters

Holes in the recession story

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

What nonmonogamy can teach moonlighters and job jugglers

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Amazing folding smartphone

Amazing folding smartphone

3h | Videos
How Russia gets advantage for geographical location?

How Russia gets advantage for geographical location?

5h | Videos
Is textbooks enough for students?

Is textbooks enough for students?

5h | Videos
134-year-old traditional sandwich of New York

134-year-old traditional sandwich of New York

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings