BNP demands immediate ban on Awami League

Politics

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 07:22 pm

Related News

BNP demands immediate ban on Awami League

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 07:22 pm
BNP demands immediate ban on Awami League

The BNP has called for an immediate ban on the Awami League (AL).

"The AL has carried out continuous acts of terrorism, killed thousands of opposition party members without trial and looted billions of taka," BNP leader Ishraq Hossain said today while addressing a party rally in Dhaka.

"The party should be banned immediately," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ishraq further demanded that former prime minister Sheikh Hasina be brought back to Bangladesh and put on trial.

He also called for the arrest of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and banning of AL political wings — Chhatra League and Jubo League — labelling them as terrorist organisations.

The BNP leader further said, "A reform of the police force is necessary, including the removal of corrupt officials and a reshuffling of positions to boost morale. It is crucial to protect citizens from those who seize banks, television stations, and other institutions."

Ishraq expressed his readiness to stand with the people to ensure their safety.

BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

1d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

1d | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

4d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

33m | Videos
What analysts are saying about the current capital market

What analysts are saying about the current capital market

1h | Videos
Allegations of Internet outages to increase surveillance in Pakistan

Allegations of Internet outages to increase surveillance in Pakistan

18m | Videos
A CEO's account: How financial sector was looted

A CEO's account: How financial sector was looted

2h | Videos