BNP demands immediate ban on Awami League

The BNP has called for an immediate ban on the Awami League (AL).

"The AL has carried out continuous acts of terrorism, killed thousands of opposition party members without trial and looted billions of taka," BNP leader Ishraq Hossain said today while addressing a party rally in Dhaka.

"The party should be banned immediately," he added.

Ishraq further demanded that former prime minister Sheikh Hasina be brought back to Bangladesh and put on trial.

He also called for the arrest of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and banning of AL political wings — Chhatra League and Jubo League — labelling them as terrorist organisations.

The BNP leader further said, "A reform of the police force is necessary, including the removal of corrupt officials and a reshuffling of positions to boost morale. It is crucial to protect citizens from those who seize banks, television stations, and other institutions."

Ishraq expressed his readiness to stand with the people to ensure their safety.