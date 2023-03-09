BNP demands cancellation of power deal with Adani

Politics

UNB
09 March, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 06:38 pm

Related News

BNP demands cancellation of power deal with Adani

UNB
09 March, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 06:38 pm
BNP demands cancellation of power deal with Adani

Terming anti-state the government's power deal with the Indian Adani Group, BNP on Thursday demanded immediate cancellation of the agreement.

"People of Bangladesh have already received a copy of the contract with Adani Group. This is an extremely uneven deal signed with an ulterior motive," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Speaking at a roundtable discussion, he said the question has now arisen in different countries of the world about how a government can ink such an agreement as the Washington Post exposed the Bangladesh government's power agreement with the Adani group.

"This agreement with Adani is against the country and its people. I would like to say this deal must be repealed immediately. At the same time, the indemnity act for the power sector should be revoked," he said.

Association of Engineers Bangladesh (AEB) arranged the programme titled "Catastrophe in the Power Sector: Economy in Deep Crisis" at a city hotel. AEB secretary general Engineer Hasin Ahmed delivered the key-note speech.

Fakhrul said the Awami League government could sign the deal with Adani as it has no compassion and responsibility for the people of Bangladesh. "This government has also no accountability to the people of Bangladesh. They steal money and siphon off it abroad to build houses, do business and live a life of luxury by cutting the pockets of our common people."

He said the ruling party leaders are also plundering public money to use it during the next general election to ensure their victory as they did during the 2018 polls.

"They'll again rig the election with money. They'll give money to various institutions involved in conducting the election... envelopes containing money will go to all levels from the presiding officers to the police, BGB, and even those who will act as the striking force. This is true as it happened in 2018," the BNP leader said.

He said they have come to know that the government is making a new strategy to use the members of Ansar and VDP to rig votes in the next polls.

The BNP leader said the government has also been using a new strategy in the local body polls for ensuring the victory of the ruling party candidates by changing the results of different centers. "(Monirul Haque) Sakku of Cumilla is one of such victims"

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Adani Power

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a perilous journey through thick bamboo forest and steep hills, the author finally rests in front of the Tui Kutumu Falls Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the mysterious Tui Kutumu Falls

9h | Explorer
If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The algorithm society and its discontents

8h | Panorama
Emergency workers and rescue teams at the five-storey building in Dhaka&#039;s Gulistan where a blast killed at least 19 and injured scores on Tuesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recurring explosions: When hope and dreams perish

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

2h | TBS Stories
Why are we heading towards a global recession?

Why are we heading towards a global recession?

1h | TBS World
10 taka to see a million-taka parir palang

10 taka to see a million-taka parir palang

2h | TBS Stories
How trade changes attitudes about baldness

How trade changes attitudes about baldness

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

3
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters