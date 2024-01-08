BNP demands cancellation of polls, says ongoing movement to continue

TBS Report
08 January, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 02:15 pm

“The 7 January dummy election has to be cancelled, Parliament has to be dissolved and Sheikh Hasina must resign,” BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said

BNP held a press conference at the party chief's Gulshan office on 8 January. Photo: TBS

BNP has demanded the cancellation of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls held on 7 January and announced its ongoing protest movement against the government will continue.

"Yesterday the people of Bangladesh rejected Awami League (AL) by not voting. The voter turnout shown is completely fake. The 7 January dummy election has to be cancelled, Parliament has to be dissolved and Sheikh Hasina must resign," BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said the party said during a press conference held at the party chairperson's Gulshan office on Monday (8 January).

"This is not an election. All candidates were from AL, Jatiyo Party and other parties were let to win by giving seats, but the people did not go to vote," the BNP leader said.

"No one has the right to make such farce of elections," he added.

The party's ongoing protest programme will continue, the next step will be announced later, he added.

Speaking at the press conference, BNP Standing Committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan said, "We will continue the movement until the fall of this government, and it will be peaceful and orderly."

"AL has been defeated morally through this rigged election," he added.

The BNP leader said, "People believe that there can be no fair election under a one-party government. What is happening here is vote rigging. Which candidate will win and lose was predetermined. The government has taken away the voting rights of the people of this country. People have lost faith in elections."

"The Election Commission said voter turnout has been 27% and then said said 40%, it is not understandable how that can happen in just 4 hours. It is clear actual voter turnout has not been shared with the public," he added.

He also said the foreign observers who came during the elections were hired by the AL.

"They [AL] brought a congressman as an observer who was ousted for abusing a woman. Almost all of them are hired observers," he added.

Regarding the Indian and Chinese ambassadors congratulating Sheikh Hasina for her win in the election, Moyeen Khan said, "Some countries, including China and India, have gone against the people of Bangladesh. They are not thinking about the people of Bangladesh."

