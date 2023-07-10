BNP delegation meets DMP chief to seek cooperation for 12 July rally

A two-member delegation from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) met with the Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner at his office to seek cooperation for the party's scheduled rally in Dhaka on 12 July.

Following the meeting, BNP leader Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie expressed optimism about receiving support from the police during Wednesday's rally.

DMP Additional Commissioner (Crime and Operations) Khandaker Mahid Uddin told The Business Standard that they have not yet provided any written permission to BNP for the rally, but the party may be allowed to hold the rally in front of their party office.

He said a BNP delegation held a meeting at DMP headquarters to discuss their rally.

"We will ensure the safety and security of the people, residents of the city, the rally participants, and maintain smooth traffic flow during the event," said the police officer.

He mentioned that police usually impose various conditions for organising rallies, and similar conditions may also be imposed for BNP's upcoming rally.

Earlier in the day, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said his party and its alliance partners are going to announce the final action programmes of their current anti-government movement from the 12 July rally.

"All parties, besides us, involved in the simultaneous movement have decided to announce a new journey for the restoration of democracy and holding a fair and impartial election from our respective places on 12 July," Fakhrul said while addressing a milad mahfil at its Naya Paltan central office.