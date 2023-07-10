BNP delegation meets DMP chief to seek cooperation for 12 July rally

Politics

TBS Report 
10 July, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 10:17 pm

Related News

BNP delegation meets DMP chief to seek cooperation for 12 July rally

BNP leader Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie expressed optimism about receiving support from the police during Wednesday's rally

TBS Report 
10 July, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 10:17 pm
BNP delegation meets DMP chief to seek cooperation for 12 July rally

A two-member delegation from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) met with the Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner at his office to seek cooperation for the party's scheduled rally in Dhaka on 12 July. 

Following the meeting, BNP leader Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie expressed optimism about receiving support from the police during Wednesday's rally.

DMP Additional Commissioner (Crime and Operations) Khandaker Mahid Uddin told The Business Standard that they have not yet provided any written permission to BNP for the rally, but the party may be allowed to hold the rally in front of their party office.

He said a BNP delegation held a meeting at DMP headquarters to discuss their rally.

BNP meets with four allies over 'one-point movement'

"We will ensure the safety and security of the people, residents of the city, the rally participants, and maintain smooth traffic flow during the event," said the police officer. 

He mentioned that police usually impose various conditions for organising rallies, and similar conditions may also be imposed for BNP's upcoming rally.

Earlier in the day, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said his party and its alliance partners are going to announce the final action programmes of their current anti-government movement from the 12 July rally. 

"All parties, besides us, involved in the simultaneous movement have decided to announce a new journey for the restoration of democracy and holding a fair and impartial election from our respective places on 12 July," Fakhrul said while addressing a milad mahfil at its Naya Paltan central office.

Top News

BNP / Rally / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The architecture seamlessly merges with ongoing artistic endeavours, capturing a myriad of poignant memories. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Where art resides: The house of sculptor Alak Roy

5h | Habitat
Cluster bombs not only kill soldiers but civilians, including many children. Photo: Bloomberg

Ukraine: The deadly legacy of cluster bombs

10h | Panorama
There are indeed issues with city etiquette concerning citizen behaviours because they don’t utilise whatever infrastructure the city has already. Photo: Mumit M

Why do we disrespect traffic laws so much?

10h | Panorama
Junaid Aman Junu. Illustration: TBS

Into freelancing with borrowed laptop, now Junaid inspires thousands

13h | Features

More Videos from TBS

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

3h | TBS World
Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

7h | TBS Stories
Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

11h | TBS Stories
NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency