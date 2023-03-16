BNP delegation attends dinner hosted by Indian envoy

UNB
16 March, 2023, 08:30 pm
16 March, 2023, 08:30 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A five-member BNP delegation attended a dinner hosted by Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma on Thursday night.

The BNP delegation, led by party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir went to the Indian envoy's Baridhara residence around 7:30pm, said party's media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

The Indian high commissioner invited the BNP delegation to attend the dinner, he added.

The other members of the BNP delegation are its standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury; Vice-Chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo and Organising Secretary Shama Obaed.

