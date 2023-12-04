BNP defector Shahjahan Omar served show cause notice after holding rally with firearms

Shahjahan Omar addresses a rally in Jhalkathi with a supporter sitting beside him holding a shotgun on 4 December 2023. Photo: TBS

The Election Commission has served a show cause notice to Shahjahan Omar, a BNP defector nominated by the Awami League from Jhalakathi-1, for violating the electoral code of conduct by holding a rally today.

At the rally, one of his supporters was seen sitting beside him holding a shotgun while he sought votes for the Awami League in the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad polls slated for 7 January 2024.

The notice was issued by Senior Assistant Judge Pallobesh Kumar Kundu of the Election Inquiry Committee on Monday (4 December) evening, according to the office of the Jhalakathi returning officer.

Confirming the matter, Jhalakathi Returning Officer Abdus Salek told The Business Standard, "Shahjahan Omar has been asked to appear before the inquiry committee and give an explanation by 6 December."

According to the electoral code of conduct, no candidate can hold any sort of showdown with party supporters before the allotment of symbols.

"Shahjahan Omar has been served the show cause notice for breaking this rule," said Salek.

Shahjahan Omar attended the election rally on the field of Kathalia upazila Government Pilot High School with his supporters on Monday morning.

At the rally, the former BNP leader sought vote for 'boat', the party symbol of the Awami League.

He also introduced the upazila BNP president and general secretary to the Awami League leaders and activists.

On the occasion, Kathalia upazila BNP President Abdul Jalil Miyaji was seen sitting next to Shahjahan with a shotgun.

When contacted, Jalil Miyaji said, "I was holding a licensed shotgun of Shahjahan Omar. He also had another licensed pistol on his waist. He asked me to hold the shotgun while he addressed the rally. I was only holding it."

Shahjahan, who was nominated by the AL after he walked out of jail on a bail in an arson case last month, said at the rally, "I and the BNP team came as guests to the Awami League. You [Awami League] should welcome us. We are educated people. If you respect us, we will respect you."

About coming to the rally with weapons, Kathalia police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shahidul Islam said, "Legally, no one can hold a public meeting with weapons."

However, he said that they did not have any policemen at the rally.