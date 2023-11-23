BNP declares Syed Ibrahim persona non grata in Hathazari

BNP took the action in response to the Kalyan Party chairman's announcement of joining the election under the Awami League government, breaking away from BNP's simultaneous movement.

The BNP has declared Bangladesh Kalyan Party Chairman Maj Gen (Retd) Syed Muhammad Ibrahim persona non grata in his constituency of Hathazari in Chattogram.

The decision comes in response to the Kalyan Party chairman's announcement of joining the election under the Awami League government, breaking away from BNP's simultaneous movement, according to a statement, signed by Hathazari Upazila BNP Convener and Member Secretary Gias Uddin, issued on Thursday.

"Bangladesh Kalyan Party's decision to form a Jukto Front alliance and join the election under the unlawful Election Commission that was serving the government's interests has infuriated the common people of Hathazari," read the statement.

It said, in 2018, BNP had shown respect to Maj Gen (Retd) Ibrahim's 'single-man' alliance, allocating the party's 'sheaf of paddy' symbol to him instead of nominating a competent candidate. Despite BNP's support, Ibrahim had later taken financial favors from the 14-party alliance candidate and surrendered.

The statement further noted that many BNP leaders and activists faced attacks, cases, and torture during Ibrahim's election campaign, without any concern or inquiry from him.

The written statement also warned that any association or collaboration with him by BNP members would result in organisational action against them.

Syed Ibrahim had held a press briefing on Wednesday to announce the formation of Jukto Front and his participation in the 12th parliamentary election.

As the president of the new coalition, he cited political incapability and the need for a reevaluation of the situation as reasons for his alternative stance.

