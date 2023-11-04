BNP declares dawn-to-dusk hartal in Ctg, Bhairab Sunday

TBS Report
04 November, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 02:58 pm

BNP has declared a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Chattogram and Bhairab for tomorrow (5 November) to protest the arrest and remand of BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and other BNP leaders. 

Ambulances, fire trucks and vehicles carrying newspapers and journalists will remain out of the purview of the hartal, according to a BNP press release.

Besides, the two-day nationwide blockade called by BNP on Sunday and Monday will also continue simultaneously in the port city.

On Friday, police arrested Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, who is also the chairman of BNP's International Affairs Committee, from his Gulshan residence at 1am.  

A Dhaka court, on the same day, granted a six-day remand against Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury in a case filed over the killing of police constable Amirul Haque on 28 October.

The party announced hartal in Bhairab to protest the arrest of five BNP leaders along with Kishoreganj district BNP president Shariful Alam. 

Rafiqul Islam, president of Bhairab upazila BNP, said, "DB Police arrested five people including District BNP President Shariful Alam from a house in Kamalpur of Bhairab."

"However, there is no information about where the detainees have been taken. A strike will be held tomorrow in Bhairav to demand their release," he added. 

 

