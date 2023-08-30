BNP daydreaming of forming 1/11 like govt under Dr Yunus: Quader

The BNP is dreaming of forming a new government under the leadership of Dr Muhammad Yunus, said Obaidul Quader, general secretary of the Awami League.

"There is rumour that failing to overthrow Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, they are planning for another government like that of 1/11 [military backed caretaker govt] with Dr Md Yunus as a leader," said Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister.

On Wednesday, speaking at an event to commemorate the 49th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu, he said, "Many countries of the world have many dreams about Bangladesh.

"Those who ask to postpone the case against Yunus, check whether the case documents are correct or not."

Quader said the opposition force wanted to create a new platform to destroy the peaceful environment of elections in Bangladesh.

"We will not allow this evil game to be played in Bangladesh. Did Dr Yunus ever go to our Shaheed Minar? Has he ever gone to the National Memorial? Has he ever come to the aid of people affected by floods?" he said.

"Does any country's law grant immunity from crime upon receiving a Nobel Prize? He misappropriated workers' funds, and they filed a case against him," he added.

On 9 September 2021, Labour Inspector Arifuzzaman of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments filed a case with Dhaka's 3rd Labour Court. According to the case, in an inspection visit to Grameen Telecom, inspectors found that 101 workers and staff who were supposed to be permanent were not made so. No participation fund and welfare fund were formed for them and five percent of the company's profit was not provided to the workers following the law.