BNP creates a reign of terror in country: Kamal

Politics

BSS
08 November, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 08:43 pm

Related News

BNP creates a reign of terror in country: Kamal

He asked members of law enforcement agencies to resist their destructive activities during the ongoing blockade

BSS
08 November, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 08:43 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has created a reign of terror to make Bangladesh a failed state, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said today.

"BNP is not an opposition party.... Jatiya Party is an opposition party in the parliament. BNP is now a political party isolated from the country's people," he said while speaking at a programme at Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) at Gulshan in the city on Wednesday (8 November).

Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam, Md Ali Arafat, MP, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, senior secretary of the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs Mostafizur Rahman and Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman, among others, addressed the function.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mentioning that BNP is launching destructive activities across the country in the name of movement, he asked members of law enforcement agencies to resist their destructive activities during the ongoing blockade.

Addressing the event, Mayor Atiqul said, "Today, smart on-street parking is being introduced on eight streets at Gulshan in Dhaka city under pilot programme. We are expecting that the newly introduced parking system will bring a positive result in the traffic management in the Dhaka city."

All roads under DNCC will be brought under smart on-street parking in phases to make Dhaka city livable through smooth movement of vehicles, he added. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan / BNP / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

6h | Pursuit
Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

7h | Pursuit
Through Jahid&#039;s videos, one can watch the everyday life of sea-going fishes as well as many other tiny details of the fishing business. Photo: Courtesy

Mr Fisher: Taking viewers on a real time ride on a fishing vessel

11h | Panorama
As the fisherfolk battle the sea’s unpredictability, they find themselves entangled in a different kind of unpredictable struggle on land. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Endless cycle of poverty and struggle along the shore

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

1h | TBS World
Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

5h | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

6h | TBS Stories
Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

9h | TBS Career