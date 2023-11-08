BNP creates a reign of terror in country: Kamal

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has created a reign of terror to make Bangladesh a failed state, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said today.

"BNP is not an opposition party.... Jatiya Party is an opposition party in the parliament. BNP is now a political party isolated from the country's people," he said while speaking at a programme at Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) at Gulshan in the city on Wednesday (8 November).

Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam, Md Ali Arafat, MP, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, senior secretary of the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs Mostafizur Rahman and Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman, among others, addressed the function.

Mentioning that BNP is launching destructive activities across the country in the name of movement, he asked members of law enforcement agencies to resist their destructive activities during the ongoing blockade.

Addressing the event, Mayor Atiqul said, "Today, smart on-street parking is being introduced on eight streets at Gulshan in Dhaka city under pilot programme. We are expecting that the newly introduced parking system will bring a positive result in the traffic management in the Dhaka city."

All roads under DNCC will be brought under smart on-street parking in phases to make Dhaka city livable through smooth movement of vehicles, he added.