BNP created contexts of all the crises after Bangabandhu killing: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is the main patron of killing, coup, conspiracy, corruption, criminalisation, terrorism and militancy in this country.

"Continuing their long-practiced politics of falsehood, the BNP leaders are involved in multifaceted plots and ill-efforts, he said in a statement issued protecting the falsehood and propaganda.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said although the BNP leaders talk democracy, they hold the ruthless brutality of the 15 August and the brutality and demonisation of the 21 August in their hearts.

"Historically, the BNP nurtures autocratic behaviour and the politics of militancy, terrorism and revenge," he added.

The democratic rights and the responsibility to its values run in parallel, the AL general secretary said, adding that the BNP never bears the democratic rights and values in its heart and practices in its political activities.

The BNP also does not perform the responsibilities and duties that a conventional political party is supposed to do, he said.

Through seizing the state power, Quader said, the BNP was born violating the country's Constitution and putting people at gun-point.

BNP founder and dictator Ziaur Rahman seized the power by illegally declaring himself as the country's President, he said.

By holding simultaneously the posts of army chief, chief martial law administrator and the President, Ziaur Rahman had formed a political party named "BNP", he said.

The road transport and bridges minister said Zia held a series of farcical elections with introduction of curfew-mark democracy and maintaining military rules.

BNP had created the contexts of all the crises that the freedom-seeking people of this country had to face on the way to achieve democracy, human freedom and economic prosperity after killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members in 1975, he said.

Quader said the people have turned around their faces from the BNP due to its ill-politics, putting the existence of the party at risk.

"So, the BNP is involved in anti-state plot after getting isolated from the people. Even they (the BNP leaders) had to resign against public outrage while in power," he said.

The AL general secretary said when an unexpected economic crisis has been created globally as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, a deep conspiracy begins to create a crisis in national politics capitalising on this global crisis.

"And (convicted fugitive BNP acting chairman) Tarique Rahman is at the root of this conspiracy, while Tarique and his party were the masterminds behind the August 21 grenade attack," he said.

Noting that the country's people is only source of the AL's strengthen, Quader said all the political programmes of the AL run centering the expectations of people and the interest of commoners.

The nation was born through a long independent struggle and the great liberation war, and the independence and sovereignty of the country were established under the leadership of Awami League, he added.

Recalling that the AL is committed to maintaining friendly relations with all countries, the AL general secretary said the incumbent government is working with other countries on the basis of friendly relations and mutual cooperation aiming to build a non-communal, progressive, peaceful and welfare-oriented Bangladesh.