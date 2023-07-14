BNP could never accept people's mandate for AL: Joy

Condemning BNP-Jamaat's "politics of terrorism", Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's son and ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy has stated that they cannot accept people's mandate.

He made this observation in a post from his verified Facebook page on Thursday, accompanied by a short video to support his point of view.

"BNP Jamaat's politics of terrorism is nothing new. Unitedly and repeatedly, they dealt a heavy blow to the fair and transparent politics in Bangladesh. After BNP came to power in 1991, the first occasion people got to deliver a befitting reply to their destructive politics was the Dhaka City Corporation election when they voted for Awami Leage leader Mohammad Hanif," he wrote in the post, adding that BNP activists could not accept the mandate handed to AL.

"An attack was launched challenging the 1994 victory of Awami League in the mayoral election. The first mayoral election under the government formed by BNP with the support of war criminals' party Jamaat took place on 30 January 1994. But, the citizens registered the ballot revolution and Mohammad Hanif emerged victorious. However, BNP could not accept people's mandate."

"BNP came to power with Jamaat's alliance in 1991. Three years of misrule by BNP lead to people's collective voice against them and manifested in their mandates. Back then Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina picked up Mohammad Hanif as the party candidate and campaigned in his favor. Then the citizens made the ballot revolution through the democratic process."

Joy added that as part of the retaliation against the defeat, they attacked the voters and thus swooped down on the democratic rights people are entitled to. On January, Awami League's victory procession came under attack in Lalbag, killing seven and injuring over 100, of whom 23 managed to escape death but got crippled for life.