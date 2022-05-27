BNP conspiring to see a dead body on DU campus: Obaidul

TBS Report
27 May, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2022, 09:56 pm

Ruling Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader says the Bangladesh nationalist Party (BNP) is hatching a conspiracy to see a murder committed on the Dhaka University campus by creating an anarchic situation.

Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, made the remark at a press briefing at his residence on Friday.

"BNP leaders have gone mad seeing the mega projects taken up by the government, including the Padma Bridge, Metro Rail, and the Karnaphuli Tunnel. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul, who has been suffering from political hallucination for long, has been lying about one issue after another," he said.  

The AL General Secretary also thanked the BNP Secretary General for acknowledging that "their party has been suffering agony in their hearts" seeing the construction of the Padma Bridge.

He said the BNP Secretary General is raising false allegations against the government, of the massive plundering of money from mega projects.  He said the construction of Padma Bridge is 100% percent transparent.

"If Fakhrul fails to provide proof to support his allegations of corruption in the construction of the Padma Bridge, he will have to apologise for his mega-lying about the mega projects,"Quader said.

He said the World Bank had raised graft allegations about the construction of the Padma Bridge and withdrew its funds from the project. Later, he said, a Canadian court in a verdict declared that Bangladesh was not guilty.  

He said the World Bank acknowledged that it had made a mistake, backtracking from the project. "Even after that, will the BNP secretary general continue his lies about a lack of transparency in construction of the Padma Bridge?" Questioned Quader. 

On 26 May, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) members had attacked Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) when they tried to bring out a peaceful rally from the High Court premises.

Before that, on 24 may, more than 35 people were injured in clashes between the BCL and JCD in the Central Shaheed Minar area of Dhaka University.

