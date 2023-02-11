BNP conspiring to regain power illegally: Dipu Moni

Politics

UNB
11 February, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 09:29 pm

BNP conspiring to regain power illegally: Dipu Moni

UNB
11 February, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 09:29 pm
File Photo
File Photo

The BNP is conspiring to come to power illegally once again, said Education Minister Dipu Moni on Saturday.

"BNP always came to power through the back door. They tried to rig the election by registering 1.2 crore fake voters during their last tenure," alleged the AL leader while addressing a peace rally of Awami League at Hajiganj upazila of Chandpur.

"But the government and people of the country will not allow this. They know that they can't win a fair election, and that's why they are trying to sabotage the upcoming poll," she said.

But we will resist all evil forces with the help of the people, she added.

The peace rally was held in front of the office of the Chandpur Sadar unit of AL.

Bangladesh Awami League's Information Research Secretary Dr. Salim Mahmud, Chandpur District Awami League President Nasiruddin Ahmed, General SecretaryAbu Naeem Patwari Dulal, and District Awami League Vice President JR Wadud Tipu spoke among others.

