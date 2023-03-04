BNP is conspiring about the upcoming election: AL leaders

Politics

TBS Report
04 March, 2023, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 11:22 pm

The next national election will be held under the current government as per the constitution by countering the conspiracy of the BNP, said Awami League leaders and activists on Saturday at their "peace rallies" organised at 10 different areas in the capital.

Dhaka North Awami League arranged the peace rallies in Mirpur 1, Mohammadpur Town Hall, Middle Badda and Uttara Amir Complex areas of Dhaka.

On the other hand, Dhaka South Awami League organised rallies in Bangabandhu Avenue, Syampur Railgate, Jatrabari Crossroads, Dhakeshwari Playground, Mugda Stadium and Dhanmondi-31 areas.

Leaders and activists of the party and its various affiliated bodies from different wards in the city participated in the peace rallies.

Awami League presidium member Abdur Rahman said at the rally in Bangabandhu Avenue, "Today the BNP has not only come out to the street with the aim of overthrowing the government. They also have the aim to kill the people's leader Sheikh Hasina."

As the chief guest at the rally, he also stated that the BNP's only goal is to destroy the country.
Abdur Rahman said, "I tell all the political parties, including BNP, who are dreaming of a caretaker government, that their dream will not come true in Bangladesh."

He said, "According to the constitution, there will be a neutral election in this country. We would definitely like to see strong competition in that election."

Jahangir Kabir Nanak, presidium member of the Awami League, urged the BNP to participate in the election by avoiding the path of conspiracy.

While participating in a rally in Mohammadpur Town Hall, he said, "No government can be overthrown without elections. An election is the only way to change power."

Addressing BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, he said, "I want to tell you that you have been involved in many conspiracies in Bangladesh. Tarique Rahman is plotting against the country internationally sitting in London."
 

