BNP to consider if govt comes up with any suitable, alternative venue: Fakhrul

Apparently softening its position on holding rally at Naya Paltan, BNP on Sunday said the party will consider if the government comes up with any suitable and alternative venue for the party's rally on 10 December.

However, the party accused the government of unnecessarily creating an anarchic and conflicting situation over a peaceful democratic programme.

"Our Dhaka rally will be the most successful and peaceful one. So, we urge the government not to create any instability by trying to divert our programme to a different direction," said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Speaking at an emergency press conference at BNP's Naya Paltan central office, he warned that the government will be held responsible if any anarchic and conflicting situation is created over the rally.

He once again urged the government to stop arresting BNP leaders and activists and release those who were arrested for creating a convenient and democratic environment.

Replying to a question, Fakhrul said their party standing committee member Mirza Abbas on Saturday called upon the government to come up with an alternative proposal for holding the rally instead of Naya Paltan and Suhrawardy Udyan.

"If we get any suitable alternative venue then we will consider it, but it should not be Suhrawardy Udyan or the Turag bank," he added.