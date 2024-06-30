BNP confusing people by spreading propaganda about Khaleda's health condition: Quader

BNP leaders are spreading falsehoods regarding Begum Khaleda Zia's health condition and confusing the people, Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quadersaid in a statement today (30 June).

Quader said the countrymen have rejected BNP's so-called political activities in the name of movements. "BNP has turned into a failed political organisation."

Noting that Khaleda Zia is a convicted person in a graft case, Obaidul Quader said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has shown her unprecedented generosity to Begum Zia by giving her permission to stay at home and get treatment in a private hospital.

Khaleda Zia is availing opportunities to get the best treatment under specialised local and foreign doctors, he said.

BNP leaders are making illegal demands for release of Begum Zia without maintaining judicial procedure, he said.

AL general secretary said BNP leaders are instigating the people on Begum Zia's health issue.

He said the BNP is trying to destroy political stability as the party has no faith in the constitution, rule of law and democracy.

Quader said Awami League is pledged bound to uphold the country's constitution and rule of law. A democratic government cannot accept any illogical demand, he said.

Awami League leaders and activists will resist all terrorist activities and conspiracy of the BNP, he asserted.