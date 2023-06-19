BNP conducting propaganda against Bangladesh peacekeepers: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP is conducting propaganda to make Bangladesh peacekeepers questionable.

"BNP is conducting propaganda to make Bangladesh peacekeepers, who are maintaining peace in different countries with reputation, questionable. And it has been doing this using Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB)," he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks while speaking at a meeting of the party's secretariat at AL President Sheikh Hasina's Dhanmondi political office here this afternoon.

Mentioning that the next general elections is a challenge for the ruling AL, he said politics is being polarised and counter-opinion is being exhibited over the polls.

"We want peaceful elections in the country but a quarter, led by the BNP, wants to make the polls questionable. They want to use external power after failing themselves. That is why they are hatching plots," the AL general secretary said.

He said steps were taken to make the country's electoral system more authoritative and free through various initiatives taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government.

The opposition alliance, led by BNP, actually knows that if the elections are peaceful, they will be defeated in it, Quader said.

He said the BNP knows that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is very popular in the country and if the election is held now, the BNP will not be able to win.

"So, the BNP's task is now to make the polls questionable and impede it. That is why they (BNP leaders) first lodged complaints to foreigners. Now their lobbyists are deployed in the United States of America and the European Union countries. Lastly, propaganda is being spread using Transparency International Bangladesh," the road transport minister said.

He said the ruling AL must continue its peaceful struggle so that none can obstruct the next general elections.

"We will remain in the field until the next election is held so that BNP cannot disrupt the polls environment through the terrorism and arson attacks like its past ones. We will hold peaceful rallies," Quader said.

Holding peaceful elections is the only way out of the crisis, he said, adding that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has assured that the election will be a free, fair and peaceful one.

Quader said a month-long programme will be celebrated in a simple, spontaneous and multi-dimensional manner across the country, marking the 74th founding anniversary of Awami League on June 23.

