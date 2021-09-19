BNP condemns PM’s remark on Ziaur Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has strongly protested and condemned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's remarks accusing the party founder Ziaur Rahman of being involved in the killing of Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In a virtual meeting of the standing committee members on Saturday, BNP claimed that it thinks the premier is presenting "false information" in the parliament to confuse the countrymen.

"She (prime minister) is basically 'conspiring' to keep the people's democratic rights and the movement for restoration of democracy out of sight," BNP standing committee said in the meeting.

BNP senior leaders also stated that such "distorted propaganda" against the Ziaur Rahman is nothing but a conspiracy against freedom and sovereignty.

The meeting also called for refraining from such "vile lies".

Ten members of the party's standing committee attended the meeting, which was presided over by BNP acting chairman Tareque Rahman.