Govt harassing BNP activists in Faridpur to stop mass rally: Dr Zahid Hossain

Politics

TBS Report
09 November, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 05:45 pm

The government is arresting BNP leaders and activists in Faridpur and attacking their houses to prevent the party's mass rally to be held on 12 November in the district, said Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, BNP vice chairman and chief coordinator of the mass rally.

"At least, 10 of our leaders and activists have been arrested so far," said Dr Zahid during a press conference organised at Faridpur Press Club.

"The government is taking such aggressive moves out of panic. I urge them to be calm. They will never be able to stop us from organising the mass rally successfully," he added.

BNP Central Committee Organising Secretary Shama Obaid said, "Seven leaders and activists of the party have been arrested from Nagarkanda, Faridpur. Moreover, the houses of Pankaj, former upazila chairman of Faridpur sadar, and BNP leader Mrinal have been searched by police. Awami League leaders and activists are also threatening our leaders and activists."

A transport strike has been called on 11 and 12 November with the government's order to obstruct the party's leaders and activists from all over the country to join the mass rally, BNP leaders said.

"However, the transport strike will not hinder our rally in any way. The more they will try to obstruct us, the more crowded our rally will be," they added.

Zahirul Haque Shahzada, advisor to BNP Chairperson, Khandkar Masukur Rahman and Selimuzzaman Selim, co-organising secretary of the central committee of the party, were also present at the press conference among many others.

