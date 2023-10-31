BNP blockade: Police arrests 14 BNP activists in Ctg, 7 'cocktails' recovered

Panicked passengers getting off a bus in Sylhet as picketers attempt to set it on fire on Tuesday, 31 October 2023. Photo: Debasish Debu

The three-day nationwide blockade called by BNP, its allies and Jamaat-e-Islami started today (31 October) morning.

Here are all the latest updates on the blockade:

4:30pm

Police arrested 14 BNP activists for allegedly vandalising a car in the City Gate area under the Akbar Shah police station in Chattogram this morning (31 October).

Later, based on the information provided by arrestees, the law enforcers recovered seven cocktails from a depot in the area, said the police.

However, the BNP claimed that police attacked them during their "peaceful" blockade and even fired shots, injuring at least 20 party men.

Then, the police arrested the activists and staged the recovery of cocktails, said Mohammad Idris Ali, in-charge of Chattogram BNP office.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (West Zone) Mohammad Jasim Uddin told The Business Standard they were tipped off that BNP activists might vandalise vehicles in the City Gate area, so a number of security officers were deployed there.

At around 9:30 am, a number of people vandalised a bus, a microbus and a car, the police official said, adding that the police then chased them and ended up arresting 13 people from the spot.

"After interrogating those men, one more person was arrested and seven fresh cocktails kept in black polythene bags were recovered from a scavenger's depot on the side of the road around 12:00 pm," he added.

4:05pm

BNP claimed a Jubo Dal leader, Jillur Rahman, 40, was arrested during a procession in Sylhet's Lalabazar and later died in police custody.

However, Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital authorities said Jillur was seriously injured when a bike hit him from behind while he was crossing the road in Lalabazar area around 8:30am. His brother took him to the hospital.

His condition is stated to be critical, said the hospital.

3:45pm

A bus was set ablaze in front of the High Court intersection. Firefighters later doused the flames.

A bus torched in the High Court area on 31 October. Photo: Collected

A bus was set ablaze in front of the High Court intersection#BNP_Jamaat #Blockade #TBSNews pic.twitter.com/tlYCD4ZjAj— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsbd) October 31, 2023

In the mean time, protestors gathered around the capital's Mirpur 10 circle.

3:30pm

Tejgaon College Chhatra Dal activists held a procession that started at Kawran Bazar and ended at Farmgate in the capital.

Simultaneously, BNP leaders and activists marched across Mymensingh streets.

BNP march in Mymensingh. Photo: Collected

3:10pm

Gaibandha is observing the first day of the three-day blockade programme called by BNP, Jamaat and allies in an uneventful way. There has been no reports of violence in the district.

Although the train movement was normal, no bus, including long-distance ones, left the district bus terminal since morning.

However, autorickshaws, CNG and other small cars, motorcycles and rickshaws are seen plying in the city.

2:32pm

Leaders and activists of BNP Dhaka Metropolitan South unit organised a protest march in the capital's Chankharpool.

2:30pm

2:05pm

Pro-BNP lawyers march in support of the blockade in Dhaka.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

1:36pm

Under the leadership of BNP executive committee member and former Chhatra Dal (JCD) president Kazi Rownakul Islam Srabon, BNP supporters staged a blockade at the Banglamotor intersection in the city in solidarity with the nationwide blockade.

Subsequently, they burned tires in front of Janakantha Bhaban in the area.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

1:06pm

Reports have emerged of a chase and counter-chase involving BNP activists and the police on the Dhaka-Tangail highway.

Photo: Collected from a third party.

12:35pm

BNP claimed at least two died during a clash with police in Kishoreganj's Kuliarchar today morning.

However, police confirmed the death of one, reports Prothom Alo quoting Kuliarchar police sub-inspector Md Golam Mostafa.

Around 100 others were reportedly injured during the clash, BNP Chairperson's Press Wing Officer Shamsuddin Didar said.

12:05pm

At least five BNP activists were arrested and 10 sustained injuries following a clash between them and police at Seota Manra area of Manikganj district on the first day of the three-day blockade called by BNP, Jamaat and their associate parties.

The arrestees include district BNP vice-president Azad Hossain Khan, municipality BNP president Nasir Uddin Jadu and three others.

Photo: UNB

District BNP office secretary Arif Hossain Liton said that BNP leaders and activists brought out "a peaceful procession in support of the blockade, but police started chasing the procession when it tried to get on the Dhaka-Aricha highway."

"At that time, BNP leaders and activists started throwing bricks at the police, and police fired several rounds of blank bullets. Ten BNP leaders and activists were injured in the clash," he added.

12pm

On the first day of the 3-day blockade called by BNP-Jamaat, picketers vandalised two buses including a bus carrying school students in Dhaka's Dhamrai.

Confirming the matter, Dhamrai Police Station Inspector (Operations) Nirmal Kumar Das told The Business Standard, "One person has been arrested in connection with the vandalism of the bus. Legal action is in process."

11:45am

Bus services from Khulna to other parts of the country, including to Dhaka, were suspended from this morning.

However, transport owners and workers are trying to run buses on inter-district routes, though they are not leaving on time due to lack of passengers.

Trains from Khulna to Dhaka and other routes have left on time.

11:30am

The front door of the BNP Nayapaltan office is locked. Police kept the office surrounded.

11:10am

Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League leaders and activists have taken position in front of the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital to deter the blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and allies.

They brought out a rally from in front of the party office which ended in Gulistan area.

Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League President Abu Ahmed Mannafi, Joint General Secretary Miraj Hossain Mohiuddin Ahmed Mahi, Organising Secretary Golam Sarwar, Office Secretary Riaz Uddin Riaz, Publicity and Publication Saifunnabi Sagar were present among others.

11am

Supporters of Elias Mollah, Awami League backed MP of Dhaka-16 constituency, staged a showdown against the ongoing blockade by riding motorcycles through the streets of Mirpur areas 11, 12, and Kalshi in the capital city.

Some participants were seen carrying wooden poles and bamboo sticks during the demonstration. Additionally, local leaders and activists from the ruling Awami League have stationed themselves at various key intersections in Mirpur, including Mirpur-12, 11.5, 10, and Kalshi intersections.

10:40am

The blockade led to a significant reduction in the number of buses on the city's streets on Tuesday.

Our correspondent, after navigating through key locations such as Moghbazar intersection, Banglamotor, Shahbagh, Science Lab, Sobhanbagh, Shyamoli, and Kallyanpur, reported that usually congested roads during the weekday office hours (8-9 am) were surprisingly clear.

Notably, rickshaws were seen operating on main roads, a practice typically prohibited during other times, as commuters searched for alternative modes of transportation.

Similar traffic disruptions were observed in areas like Gulshan, Banani, Mohakhali, Bijoy Shoroni, and Farmgate.

Passengers experienced prolonged waiting times as they struggled to find buses to transport them between various points within the city. On the few buses that were operational, overcrowding was a common sight.

Roads in areas like Kazipara, Angargao, Farmgate, and Karwan Bazar also experienced reduced traffic compared to regular days, leaving office-goers in a challenging situation as they sought transportation alternatives.

10:10am

At least ten were injured during a chase and counter-chase between Awami League and BNP activists in Bhairab. Cocktails were also exploded during the clash.

9:50am

Satkhira remains under the vigilant watch of law enforcement forces as no reports of political rallies or demos in support of the nationwide blockade have surfaced in the district since this morning. Meanwhile, schools and colleges have continued their normal operations.

While passenger buses continue to operate on internal routes, the district's long-haul bus services have been temporarily halted due to a lack of passengers.

Photo: TBS

Kajol, manager of Golden Line bus service in Satkhira, explaining the challenges faced by the transport sector said, "We could not run the long-route buses today as no passengers have arrived at the counter, resulting in a shortage of travellers."

To ensure public safety and maintain law and order, police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) patrols have been actively observed across the upazilas of the district.

9:20am

Eleven BNP and Jamaat leaders have reportedly been arrested in Barishal during several raids yesterday (30 October) night.

9am

Miscreants set fire to three buses in Chattogram since last night centring the three-day blockade called by BNP and nine other allied organisations.

8:45am

At around 5am several Chhatra Dal activists locked up the Rajshahi University's Agriculture Faculty Building and Sir Jagdish Chandra Bose Academic Building and hung posters supporting the blockade. The university administration broke the lock and opened the buildings around 8am.

Confirming the matter, University Proctor Asabul Haque said, "We broke the locks and since the building had multiple entrances, no one had any problem."

8:30am

BNP and its affiliates bring out processions in the capital's Jurain, Shahbag and Kamalapur.

Dhaka South Chhatra Dal leaders and activists staging demonstration around Kamalapur Railway Station on Tuesday, 31 October 2023. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

8am

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami brings out procession marches in the capital to enforce the three-day blockade.

7:30am

BNP blockade started with a protest march led by the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi from Dhaka-Narayanganj Link Road to signboard.

12am

The government deployed eight platoons of Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) members in the capital ahead of the three-day blockade.

BGB members deployed in the capital to control any untoward situation amid the blockade on 31 October 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Also, four platoons of BGB have been deployed in two platoons in Mirsarai and Sitakunda upazilas of Chattogram for overall security along with keeping the Dhaka-Chattogram highway normal during the blockade.

Another four platoons (80 members) of BGB were deployed in Bogurat to maintain the law and order situation amid BNP-Jamaat blockade, confirmed Bogura Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam.

12am

Miscreants set two buses on fire in Gazipur and Chattogram city. A passenger bus was set on fire along the Gazipur-Tangail highway near Bhawal Badre Alam Government College Gazipur city on Monday night.