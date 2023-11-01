BNP chooses path of terrorism in guise of movement: Quader

He said the Awami League is committed to establishing democracy in this country under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

The BNP has taken the path of terrorism in guise of its so-called systematic movement, Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today.

"Military dictator Ziaur Rahman formed BNP by destroying the ideals and democratic spirit of the great Liberation War," he said in a statement issued condemning and protesting BNP's falsehood against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
 
Radical communalism and terrorism have been the main weapons of BNP's politics since its birth, the AL general secretary said, adding that now they [BNP men] have again chosen the path of terrorism in guise of its so-called systematic movement.
 
He said the Awami League is committed to establishing democracy in this country under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
 
The emergence, development and establishment of democracy have been accomplished in the country under the leadership of the Awami League, he said.
 
"BNP claims itself to be a pro-democracy party, but it is basically an anti-democracy and anti-state force. That is why BNP considers Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League as the main enemies," he added.
 
Quader said the country's people witnessed the violence committed by "BNP's terrorist forces in the name of the so-called rally on 28 October" through pictures and news published in the media.
 
BNP leaders are shamelessly making falsehoods despite having concrete evidence, he said.
 
The road transport minister said the evidence of how "the terrorist cadres of BNP" attacked hospitals and law enforcement officers, and killed members of police and Ansar were published in media.
 
"They [BNP men] also brutally attacked media personnel for taking video footage and publishing reports on their terrorist activities," he said.
 
Quader said the BNP not only carried out terrorist acts but also continued information terrorism through falsehood and propaganda.
 
"Through that the true image of their traditional falsehood, propaganda and rumours were exposed," he said, adding that now they are trying to gain sympathy of its foreign masters after a failed movement.
 
In this era of free flow of information and technology, the AL general secretary said, someone who claimed as an adviser to the US President wanted to draw the attention of the media and indulged in ill attempts to mislead the country and its people.

