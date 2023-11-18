BNP, Chhatra Dal hold torch processions in support of 19, 20 Nov hartal

Leaders and activists of the BNP, along with its student wing Chhatra Dal, brought out torch processions in support of the party's 48-hour hartal starting from Sunday.

Abdul Quader Bhuiyan Jewel, former Chhatra Dal president and BNP's Assistant Volunteer Affairs secretary, led the procession that commenced from Chowdhuripara in Malibag, Dhaka, on Saturday evening.

Hundreds of leaders and activists from Chhatra Dal and Swechasebak, along with BNP members, participated in the procession, concluding at Malibag intersection after parading the Malibag rail gate.

Simultaneously, leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal organised another torch procession in Rampura under the leadership of Jasim Shikder Rana, former convenor of Dhaka Metropolitan North Chhatra Dal.

The procession, starting outside Abul Hotel, concluded at the kitchen market of Rampura.