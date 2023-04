BNP chairperson's adviser Abdul Muktadir freed hours after arrest in Sylhet

Police released BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's adviser Khandaker Abdul Muktadir hours after his arrest in Sylhet.

Muktadir was freed after his lawyer presented his bail papers at Kotwali police station on Saturday evening.

Police arrested him outside the Osmani International Airport around 3pm Saturday (8 April) as he flew to Sylhet to participate in BNP's nationwide sit-in protest being held on its 10-point demand.

"There is an arrest warrant against Abdul Muktadir in an old sabotage case," said Sylhet Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) Sudip Das.

Khandaker Abdul Muktadir vied for Sylhet-1 constituency in the last national election as a candidate of BNP-led alliance.