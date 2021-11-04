BNP can’t win people’s heart by making sly comments: Quader

Politics

BSS
04 November, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 07:45 pm

Related News

BNP can’t win people’s heart by making sly comments: Quader

BSS
04 November, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 07:45 pm
File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP won't be able to win the people's heart by making cunning comments.

He said this at a regular press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence here.

About BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's comment that there will be massive crowd on return of BNP Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman to Bangladesh, Quader said the people want to see at first fugitive convict Tarique Rahman's coming to country and then it will be clear whether BNP sees better days or not.

Asking BNP in which year Tarique Rahman would come to country, he said 13 years have passed but Tarique Rahman could not show his courage to return to the country.

In the last several years BNP is making many stories like "BNP would make mass movement", "captive Begum Khaleda Zia is more powerful than free Khaleda Zia", "BNP would attain landslide victory in elections" and "Awami League will not get more than 30 parliamentary seats", he mentioned.

"The people see what has happened by making such stories," he said.

Later, the minister inaugurated the 69-meter Nangalia Bridge on Vatkura-Basail-Sakhipur road in Tangail which was build at a cost of around Tk8.50 crore.

Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / Obaidul Quader / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

1h | Videos
Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

1h | Videos
Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

2h | Videos
How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

3
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club