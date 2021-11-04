BNP can’t win people’s heart by making sly comments: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP won't be able to win the people's heart by making cunning comments.

He said this at a regular press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence here.

About BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's comment that there will be massive crowd on return of BNP Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman to Bangladesh, Quader said the people want to see at first fugitive convict Tarique Rahman's coming to country and then it will be clear whether BNP sees better days or not.

Asking BNP in which year Tarique Rahman would come to country, he said 13 years have passed but Tarique Rahman could not show his courage to return to the country.

In the last several years BNP is making many stories like "BNP would make mass movement", "captive Begum Khaleda Zia is more powerful than free Khaleda Zia", "BNP would attain landslide victory in elections" and "Awami League will not get more than 30 parliamentary seats", he mentioned.

"The people see what has happened by making such stories," he said.

Later, the minister inaugurated the 69-meter Nangalia Bridge on Vatkura-Basail-Sakhipur road in Tangail which was build at a cost of around Tk8.50 crore.