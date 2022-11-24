BNP can hold rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on December 10: Home Minister

BNP will be given permission to hold its rally on 10 December at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital based on some conditions, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said on Thursday.

"They (BNP) will be informed that they can hold the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan. But we request them not to indulge in any violence, create any obstacles and public suffering," he said.

The minister made the remarks while talking to reporters after inaugurating a luxury motor launch at Sadarghat Launch Terminal.

He said they also asked the commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to give BNP permission to arrange their programme at Suhrawardy Udyan as they sought the venue.

"We think BNP is a political party and they have the right to do politics. We've nothing to say if they do politics in a systemic and constructive way," Asaduzzaman said.

He, however, said the government will have objections if BNP tries to violate political etiquette and do anything bad.

The minister said the government is allowing BNP to hold rallies all over the country.

He said BNP leaders' various remarks about bringing 25-30 lakh people to the capital have manifested that they would try to put the entire Dhaka city to a standstill. "That's why we told them to go to any bigger venue."

Asaduzzaman said BNP finally sought permission to hold the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan. "So, we have asked the (DMP) commissioner to inform BNP (about the permission for Suhrawardy Udyan). This's also the directive of the prime minister."

Contacted, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir said they were not still informed about it by the government.

He, however, said they will take a decision on whether they will hold the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan through discussions at the party forum.

Earlier on 15 November, a delegation met Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq and sought permission to hold their much-talked-about rally in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office in the capital on 10 December.

The DMP Commissioner, however, asked BNP to give the name of any other alternative venue.

As part of the move to continue the pace of its ongoing movement, the BNP on 27 September announced a series of public rallies in 10 divisional cities to denounce the price hike of daily essentials and fuels, the death of five party men in previous police action in Bhola, Narayanganj, Munshiganj and Jashore, and to ensure the freedom of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The party has already arranged rallies in Chattogram, Mymensingh, Khulna, Rangpur, Barishal, Faridpur, and Syleht braving various obstacles and transport strikes.

BNP will conclude the divisional rallies through a mass gathering in Dhaka city on 10 December, coinciding with International Human Rights day.

The BNP has long been demanding that the next general election be held under a caretaker government, not under any political government--a demand sharply rejected by the ruling Awami League as the constitution does not contain any such provision.

