BNP campaigns ahead 5 Nov rally in Barishal 

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 03:58 pm

The local leaders and activists of BNP have been running campaigns inviting people to join the party's fifth divisional mass rally to be held in Barishal on 5 November.

All the upazila units of Barishal BNP are preparing to make the rally successful, said Moniruzzaman Khan Faruk, the convener of BNP of Barishal city unit. 

Meanwhile, the Barishal district administration gave the nod to arrange the rally at Bangabandhu Uddan in Barishal, Moniruzzaman added.

He said the administration permitted the party to use 70% of the Uddan for the rally and the rest was allowed to use for another purpose." 

"We have already started to distribute leaflets and hope to reach everywhere in Rajapur upazila" said Al Imran kiron, the convener of Bangladesh Chatra Dal of Rajapur Upazila unit in Jhalakathi. 

"We have taken all sorts of preparation to make the meeting successful.  Also I had meetings with all the district  Chatra Dal units," said  Mahfuzir Rahman, the president of  Barishal Chatra Dal district unit. 

"Most of the Chatra Dal leaders  will arrive Barishal by Wednesday while Chatra Dal activists will occupy the rally venue by Thursday night," he added. 

"We are getting good response from every corner of the division,'' said Mahfuzir Rahman. 

"All our preparation has been completed and the rally will be flooded with thousands of people," expected the BNP leader.
 

