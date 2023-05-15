BNP calls for marches in capital

BNP has called for march programmes on 17 and 23 May in the capital to protest against police harassment of party activists, wide ranging corruption, price hikes, power outages and disregard shown towards the apex court by the government and lower courts.

The largest opposition party would also seek to press home its 10-point demand through the march programmes and separate rallies.

The party's Dhaka South and Dhaka North units would hold separate marches on 17 and 23 May. BNP Dhaka South unit would also hold rallies on 20 and 26 May while the party's Dhaka North unit would hold rallies on 19 and 27 May.

A press release signed by the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has asked all BNP activists to make the protest programmes successful.

