BNP calls for immediate formation of interim government

Politics

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 02:16 pm

Related News

BNP calls for immediate formation of interim government

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 02:16 pm
Mirza Fakhrul addresses media on 6 August 2024. Photo: TBS
Mirza Fakhrul addresses media on 6 August 2024. Photo: TBS

BNP has called for the formation of an interim government immediately.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made this call after the standing committee meeting at BNP Chairperson's political office in Gulshan on Tuesday. BNP Acting Chairman Tarek Rahman presided over the meeting. He joined the meeting virtually.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that Sheikh Hasina resigned and ran away due to the mass uprising of the students. There is no government in the country now. Therefore, I will request President Mohammad Shahabuddin to form an interim government immediately. Otherwise, political vacuum may appear in the country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

He said, "Now is not the time for revenge. Now is the time to consolidate the freedom gained by uniting the people. Those who are still retaliating by arson in various establishments, looting, house-to-house attacks, please stop immediately from this moment.

"None of those who are doing this are people of this movement. Those who opposed the movement are doing these things. I call on the party leaders and workers to build resistance against them."

Mirza Fakhrul said in response to the question of when Begum Khaleda Zia will enter the political arena, BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia is sick. She will enter politics only when she feels healthy.

In response to more questions, BNP Secretary General said, We have requested Tariq Rahman, acting chairman of BNP, to return to the country as soon as possible.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee Member Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Barrister Zamir Uddin Sarkar, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Selima Rahman were present in the meeting.

Bangladesh / Top News

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / BNP / government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

14h | Panorama
The exuberant people expressed their joy all over the streets, and many were seen snatching keepsakes for a story they will tell for years to come. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hasina out: Jubilation in the air

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An image that brought her down

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

5h | Videos
ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

4h | Videos
Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

6h | Videos
Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

6h | Videos