BNP calls for immediate formation of interim government

BNP has called for the formation of an interim government immediately.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made this call after the standing committee meeting at BNP Chairperson's political office in Gulshan on Tuesday. BNP Acting Chairman Tarek Rahman presided over the meeting. He joined the meeting virtually.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that Sheikh Hasina resigned and ran away due to the mass uprising of the students. There is no government in the country now. Therefore, I will request President Mohammad Shahabuddin to form an interim government immediately. Otherwise, political vacuum may appear in the country.

Photo: TBS

He said, "Now is not the time for revenge. Now is the time to consolidate the freedom gained by uniting the people. Those who are still retaliating by arson in various establishments, looting, house-to-house attacks, please stop immediately from this moment.

"None of those who are doing this are people of this movement. Those who opposed the movement are doing these things. I call on the party leaders and workers to build resistance against them."

Mirza Fakhrul said in response to the question of when Begum Khaleda Zia will enter the political arena, BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia is sick. She will enter politics only when she feels healthy.

In response to more questions, BNP Secretary General said, We have requested Tariq Rahman, acting chairman of BNP, to return to the country as soon as possible.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee Member Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Barrister Zamir Uddin Sarkar, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Selima Rahman were present in the meeting.