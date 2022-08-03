BNP calls hartal in Bhola for Thursday

Politics

TBS Report
03 August, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 06:29 pm

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has called a daylong hartal for Thursday in Bhola district in protest against the death of a Chhatra Dal leader who sustained bullet injuries during a clash between police and BNP men on Sunday.

District BNP President Golam Nabi Alamgir and General Secretary Harunur Rashid Truman announced the hartal programme after a demonstration procession in front of the party office in Kalinath Bazar area on Wednesday.

Nure Alam, president of district unit JCD, died of the clash injuries at a hospital in Dhaka today. 
 
Humayun Kabir Swapan, joint general secretary of district unit BNP, said Nure Alam suffered bullet wounds during a clash with police on Sunday. 
 
He was taken to Comfort Diagnostic Centre in the capital on the same day where he succumbed to his injures around 3:15 pm.

As part of BNP's countrywide demonstration programme protesting the ongoing load shedding and mismanagement in the power sector, the leaders and activists of the party gathered in front of their district party office in Bhola on 31 July. 
 
At one stage, police obstructed them when they tried to stage demonstrations at Kalinath Roy Bazar around 11:30am, triggering a clash. 
 
Later, police fired bullets and lobbed teargas shells that left local Swechchasebak Dal leader Abdur Rahim dead and some other leaders and activists of the party injured. 
 

