BNP calls emergency press conference at 6pm

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has called an emergency press conference to address the overall political situation over its ongoing anti-government movement.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will brief the media at 6pm today at party chairperson's Gulshan office, reads a press release.

BNP's sit-in program at the key entry points of Dhaka today was marred by violence and arson. Several vehicles were torched in different areas, including Matuail and Shyamoli, during the clashes between BNP activists and police.

According to police, at least 20 cops have been injured during the clashes with BNP activists.

From a grand rally in the capital's Nayapaltan on Friday, the BNP announced sit-ins at major entry points to Dhaka on Saturday as part of its all-out movement to oust the Awami League government and to hold the upcoming national election under a non-partisan government.

The opposition party also called upon its leaders and activists not to leave the streets until the government steps down.

The Awami League, on the other hand, vowed to counter the opposition movement at any cost.

On Friday, three affiliated bodies of the ruling Awami League also held a rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram.

Following the BNP's announcement of the sit-in programme, the Awami League also announced holding programmes at the city's entry points.

The simultaneous programmes of the arch-rivals on the same day have made public transport owners worried.

Additional members of the police and other law enforcement agencies have been deployed to the important entrances of Dhaka to maintain law-and-order situation during the sit-ins.