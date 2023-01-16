BNP calls for countrywide rally on 25 January

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will stage protest rallies across the country on 25 January as part of its simultaneous movement pressing home the 10-point demand including resignation of the current government.

BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain announced the programme at metropolitan and district levels while addressing a rally in the capital's Nayapaltan Monday (16 January).

Earlier today, BNP leaders and activists gathered in front of the party office in Nayapaltan to join the pre-scheduled programme to protest electricity price hikes and press the 10-point demand.

The rally stretched from the Nightingale intersection to the capital's Fakirapool area.

Addressing the rally, Khandaker Mosharraf said, "The government did not care about rules and regulations, and caused public suffering by increasing the prices disregarding the power commission."

He said the price of electricity was Tk2.60 per unit during the BNP regime which has now reached Tk11 per unit.

"Instead of generating electricity through quick rental power plants, the government smuggled money and cut people's pockets in the name of paying capacity charge," the BNP leader said.

He said the Bangladesh Bank has now been forced to disclose that Tk10,00,000 crore was siphoned off the country in the last 10 years.