BNP calls for countrywide marches to protest ongoing loadshedding

TBS Report
09 June, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 02:56 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has called for marches throughout the country in protest of unbearable loadshedding and corruption in the power sector.

Peaceful marches will be held in all the metropolitan cities of the country including Dhaka Metropolitan North and South on 13 June and only in Dhaka Metropolitan North and South on 16 June, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi during a press conference on Friday (9 June).

Rizvi said, on the initiative of Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP, a peaceful march will be held next Tuesday (13 June) at 2:30pm starting from Mohakhali Bus Stand to Sonargaon Hotel Saarc Fountain via Nabisco Satrasta Junction, Hatirjheel Junction and FDC. Another march will be held during the same time from from Sadek Hossain Khoka Road in Gopi Bagh to Raisaheb Chowrasta under the initiative of Dhaka South BNP.

Apart from this, next Friday, a peaceful march will be held from Pallabi City Club to Taltala Agargaon through Kazipara and Sheorapara on Friday (16 June). Another march will be held simultaneously from in front of Sir Salimullah Orphanage in Azimpur to Armanitola field under the initiative of Dhaka South BNP.

During the press conference on Friday also present were central leaders Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohel, Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, Abdus Salam Azad, Asadul Karim Shahin, Md Aminul Haque and others.

