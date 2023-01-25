BNP calls for countrywide divisional rallies on 4 Feb

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has called for rallies in all divisional cities on 4 February to press home their 10-point demand.

BNP organised a rally in front of their Nayapaltan central office on Wednesday to restore democracy, where the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul made the call for the divisional rallies.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "I am announcing the next programme to press forward out 10-points demand which includes stopping this Awami terrorism, repression and torture of the government, demanding the unconditional release of activists, reducing the price of electricity and daily commodities. Programmes will also be taken up in Dhaka city which will be announced later."

Criticising the simultaneous programme of Awami League, the BNP secretary general said, "Whenever we hold a programme, Awami League holds a counter program. They lack confidence so much. Whatever might happen if BNP holds a programme! Fearing this they hold counter-programmes."

When the question of presidential elections was raised, Fakhrul said, "Which president? Can he do anything? Can he overrule the prime minister? That is why we have brought balance to the power of the president."

Fakhrul said, "This government has taken away our rights in a very planned and conscious way. Made a joke in an election. Democracy has been killed by the hands of the Awami League government. Baksal has been established.

"The freedom of the people of the country has been taken away. Newspapers of the country are being closed down."

He said, the time has come for Awami League to give up power. They can no longer stay in power. Food prices have soared so high that the people of the country are not even able to live on eggs, he added.

"Gas prices have increased. Electricity prices have increased. People can no longer live under the torture of this government," said the BNP leader.

As part of the BNP-led simultaneous anti-government movement, the Gonotontro Moncho has announced a rally and protest march across the country on 4 February as well.

Mahmudur Rahman Manna, a top leader of Gonotontro Moncho and president of Nagrik Oikya, announced this new programme during a rally organised in front of the National Press Club in the capital on Wednesday.

Mahmudur Rahman said in the rally that the movement should be built slowly. Change does not happen overnight.

As part of the movement, the same programme has to be organised more than once. Rally and protest march will be held all over the country including the capital on 4 February to protest against the torture, oppression, suppression of Awami League and to demand the release of the political leaders and workers.