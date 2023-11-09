BNP calls for fourth phase of blockade on 12, 13 Nov

Politics

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 05:29 pm

The BNP announced the programme for the fourth time in the country with the first phase of blockade taking place from 31 October to 2 November.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The BNP has called for a 48-hour blockade on Sunday and Monday, demanding the resignation of the government, a non-partisan government and the release of party men, including party chief Khaleda Zia.

The party announced the programme for the fourth time over the last two weeks with the first phase of blockade taking place from 31 October to 2 November.

Starting from 6am Sunday, the blockade will be effective till 6am on Tuesday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said in a virtual briefing on Thursday.

He said, "The blockade will continue until the one-point demand is not met and the democracy is restored."

"The Awami League leaders are endangering the country, clinging to power. They are threatening a foreign ambassador with attacks and belittling international organisations, including the United Nations," said Rizvi.

The party will also hold nationwide dua-mahfil programme after Jummah on Friday to pray for the garment workers who lost their lives during their protest for a hike in minimum wage. 

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which is in simultaneous movement against the government, also declared a two-day nationwide blockade starting from Sunday (12 November). 

A similar announcement is likely to come from the Jamaat-e-Islami today.

