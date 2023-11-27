BNP calls blockade for Wednesday, hartal for Thursday

TBS Report
27 November, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 05:06 pm

BNP calls blockade for Wednesday, hartal for Thursday

The blockade will be enforced from 6am Wednesday (29 November) to 6am on Thursday and hartal will be observed from 6am to 6pm on Thursday (30 November), Rizvi said.

TBS Report
27 November, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 05:06 pm
Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Collected
Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Collected

The BNP has declared a fresh 24-hour nationwide blockade on Wednesday and 12-hour hartal for Thursday.

At a virtual press briefing on Monday (27 November), BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the eighth round of blockade on roads, railways, and waterways to press home the party's one-point demand – resignation of the government and elections under a non-partisan neutral government.

The blockade will be enforced from 6am Wednesday (29 November) to 6am on Thursday and hartal will be observed from 6am to 6pm on Thursday (30 November), Rizvi said.

With only three days left for the submission of nomination papers, there is no indication that the BNP is going to contest the elections. Instead, with international support, the party will move forward with its agitation programs, BNP sources said.

On 28 October, both the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami called rallies in the capital which were marred by violence.

The rallies – called to push home both the parties' demands of ensuring a polls' time government – took a violent turn soon after it began.

Clashes with AL partymen and police took place in different areas of the capital.

Midway into BNP's rally, party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir suspended the programme and declared a hartal the next day, alleging a police crackdown at their event.

Fakhrul was arrested the next day over the attacks on police the day earlier, alongside hundreds of BNP activists.

The arrest was met by BNP's announcement of a three-day blockade, starting 31 October.

The next day, Jamaat-e-Islami also announced an identical blockage programme.

Since then BNP-Jamaat and a few other political parties have been calling for blockades and hartals intermittently.

