BNP calls another round of blockade for Sunday, Monday

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has declared a fresh 48-hour nationwide blockade for Sunday and Monday.

At a virtual press briefing on Thursday (23 November), BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the seventh round of blockade of roads, rail lines, and waterways to press home the party's one-point demand – resignation of the government and elections under a non-partisan neutral administration.

The blockade will be enforced from 6am Sunday (26 November) to 6am on Tuesday (28 November), Rizvi said.

The fresh blockade announcement came just hours before the conclusion of a two-day nationwide blockade on Thursday.

Jamaat-e-Islami and other like-minded parties are expected to announce a similar programme, sources said.

A total of 410 BNP leaders and activists have been arrested nationwide in the last 24 hours, Rizvi claimed during the briefing.

Rizvi also alleged that over 3,000 BNP men have been detained following the election schedule announcement.

"The historical narrative of this nation asserts that no oppressor can endure the resilience of its people. Despite the arrests, cases, and assaults, the people vow to remain on the streets until this government is ousted," he added.

Political turmoil has engulfed the country since 28 October when opposition demonstrations were marked by clashes, deaths and violence.

The BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and other like-minded parties have been declaring hardline political programmes since then to realise their demands.