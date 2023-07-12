BNP called rally to draw visiting EU delegation’s attention: AL leaders

Joint General Secretary of the Awami League Mahbubul Alam Hanif said the BNP has called the rally to attract the attention of the European Union representatives currently visiting Bangladesh.

Addressing the party's peace rally at the Baitul Mokarram South Gate in the capital on Wednesday, he said, "Today's rally is taking place at a time when Bangladesh is moving forward under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter, people's leader Sheikh Hasina, and Bangladesh has been recognised as a developing country. Now, the BNP-Jamaat is indulging in a new conspiracy. They are holding the rally.

"Foreigners have come to our country… BNP wants a show in their presence. Today, people have no involvement with the BNP. The party is dependent on foreigners. They want to come to power through conspiracies and sabotage.

"We will not bow to any foreigners. We will show the people what you did when you were in power, and what we did."

All the misdeeds of the BNP will be exposed to the public, he added.

Ahmed Hossain, organising secretary of the AL, said, "BNP's rally has become without people. BNP lost today.

AL presidium member Abdur Rahman said, "The BNP has brought in foreigners by talking about neutral elections. They are still in the country. They had a meeting with the Election Commission. After the meeting, they also said the EC has the capacity to hold a fair election."

AL Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud said, "The BNP announced one point in 2013 and 2014. They did it again in 2015 and later in 2019. They announced a one-point movement once again a few days ago. Their one-point movement has burst like a balloon."

Terming the BNP an Israeli spy, he continued, "We also declare a one-point movement. Our one-point movement is for expelling Israeli spies, people killers, and petrol bomb throwers from politics.

AL presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak said the BNP cannot accept the progress of the country.

"People know the faces of those who are holding a rally a kilometre away. What is their one-point demand? They cannot tolerate the country's progress," he said.

He claimed that the BNP had turned Bangladesh into a militant state and would boycott the election for this reason.

Kamrul Islam, another AL presidium member, said, "The foreigners are talking about the internal affairs of Bangladesh at the instigation of the BNP. I call on them not to talk about the internal affairs of Bangladesh."