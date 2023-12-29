BNP burns people, has no right to do politics in Bangladesh: PM Hasina in Barishal

People gathered at the historic Bangabandhu Udyan in the divisional headquarters as part of a rally marking PM Hasina's visit in Barishal on 29 December 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Denouncing BNP as a terrorist party Awami league President Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said it has no right to do politics in Bangladesh.

"BNP has no right to do politics in Bangladesh because they burn and kill people," she said.

The prime minister was addressing a huge campaign rally at the historic Bangabandhu Udyan in Barishal city.

Her younger sister Sheikh Rehana was seated on the boat-shaped dais as she spoke to the cheering crowd.

She said that the politics of Awami League is only for the welfare of the people.

But the politics of BNP and Jamaat is to burn people, she said asking "Do people want them? No, people do not want them."

"While we develop the country for the people, BNP- Jamaat unleash arson attacks," she said.

In this connection she mentioned recent arson attacks on trains killing a number of people, including a woman holding her baby.

She also recalled BNP-Jamaat's arson terrorism in 2001 saying they did the same in 2013 and 2014. Now they have started the same arson terrorism right now.

"I condemn these acts of BNP-Jamaat," she said.

Hasina said that Jamaat, which is the ally of BNP, was involved in 1971 genocide, looting, rape, torture of people. They shook hands with Pakistani occupation forces.

Some of their leaders had been convicted as the war criminals and hanged for crimes against humanity.

"One party is terrorist, killer, ten trucks arms smuggler, involved in money laundering, siphoned orphans' money, and all types of misdeeds. And the other one is of war criminals," she said.

Hasina said that BNP-Jamaat do not want election.

"They want to foil it, let me urge you that all of you will go to the polling centres early in the morning of January 7. What will be your symbol? It will be boat," she said.

Seeking votes for boat, the election symbol of Awami League, to the people to serve them once again Sheikh Hasina reminded the audience how boat of Prophet Nuh saved the human race during the Great Flood.

She added that Bangladesh got independence as people voted for boat in 1970.