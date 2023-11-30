BNP, Jamaat brings out rallies in parts of Dhaka

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and party members bring out rallies Gulshan 1 on Thursday (30 November) . Photo: TBS

In support of the BNP-Jamat's nationwide hartal with a one-point demand including cancelling the schedule of the 12th election and resignation of the government, members of BNP and Jamaat brought rallies in different places of the capital.

BNP's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and party members brought out a rally in the capital's Gulshan 1 at 7am.

They held marches, blocked roads and picketed.

Central BNP Health Secretary Dr Md Rafiqul Islam, Manikganj District BNP Vice President Dr Khondkar Akbar Hossain (Bablu), Chhatra Dal Central Joint General Secretary Doctor Tauhidur Rahman Awal along with leaders of various units were present at the rally.

Meanwhile, leaders and activists of Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP picketed at Janapath road in Uttara under the leadership of Ruhul Kabir Rizvi at 8am.

Jamaat brings out rallies in Jatrabari, Mugda, Demra, Old Dhaka

A rally was carried out in the capital's Jatrabari area where the members of the party marched, picketed and blocked roads.

Shura member of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's Central Majlis and a member of the Working Council of Dhaka Metropolitan South Mubarak Hossain addressed at the rally.

Another rally was carried out in the capital's Mugda area under the leadership of Shamsur Rahman, Shura member of Central Majlis and Dhaka Metropolitan South Working Council member.

The leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami also blocked a highway, held a procession and picketed in Demra, Dhaka.

The party also carried out rallies in Badamtali in Old Dhaka and Shahjahanpur led Dhaka Metropolitan South Majlis Shura member Abu Ammar.