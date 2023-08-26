PM visited South Africa spending taxpayers' money to seek votes for boat: Khasru

TBS Report
26 August, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2023, 09:36 pm

PM visited South Africa spending taxpayers' money to seek votes for boat: Khasru

TBS Report
26 August, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2023, 09:36 pm
The leaders and activists of BNP brought out a black flag procession to press home their one-point demand for holding the election under a non-partisan caretaker government. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
The leaders and activists of BNP brought out a black flag procession to press home their one-point demand for holding the election under a non-partisan caretaker government. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, accompanied by her family, travelled to South Africa using taxpayers' money to seek votes for 'boat' – the electoral symbol of the ruling Awami League.

"Did you [Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina] go to South Africa to seek votes for the 'boat' symbol spending taxpayers' money?" questioned Khasru during his address at a brief rally preceding a black flag march in Chattogram on Saturday (26 August).

Asserting that approximately 90% of expatriate Bangladeshis in South Africa support the BNP, Amir Khasru said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held a meeting with a few expatriates and solicited votes for the 'boat' after the BRICS membership was denied."

 

The BNP and its affiliated organisations brought out the procession in Chattogram city, carrying black flags to press home their demand for elections under a non-partisan caretaker government and the resignation of the prime minister.

Thousands of BNP leaders and activists participated in the march, commencing from the vicinity of the party office situated in the Kazir Dewri area of the port city.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Guiding the procession was BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury. 

Preceding the march, party representatives and activists hailing from diverse sectors of the port city congregated in front of Nasimon Bhavan, the BNP office.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Ahead of the procession, BNP leaders and activists delivered speeches in front of the party office, highlighting a range of irregularities and corruption within the Awami League government. Their primary demand encompassed the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the facilitation of elections under an impartial caretaker government.

The procession passed through various city thoroughfares before concluding its route at the Andarkilla area.

In an earlier event on 12 July, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the one-point movement during a rally held in the capital.

