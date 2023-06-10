BNP brings Jamaat back to carry out arson terrorism: Quader

Obaidul Quader, general secretary of the Awami League, has accused the BNP of bringing Jamaat back into the field to carry out arson terrorism in the country.

During a peace rally organised by Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League, Quader attributed the resurgence of Jamaat in politics to the BNP, stating, "Jamaat has not taken to the streets on its own; it was brought into the field by the BNP."

Quader made the comment as Jamaat-e-Islami held a rally at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in Dhaka's Ramna area on Saturday to demand the reinstatement of the caretaker government system, resignation of the prime minister and the dissolution of the parliament.

Quader criticised the BNP, stating that if they come to power, there will be poles instead of electricity, along with the return of the controversial "Hawa Bhaban."

He challenged the BNP to remove three ghosts from its head if they truly desired a peaceful environment: the caretaker government, Sheikh Hasina's resignation, and the dissolution of parliament.

Quader emphasised that a movement without the active participation of the people cannot succeed, and he warned that those involved in corruption would face consequences.

Taking a dig at BNP Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman, Quader asked him to return to the country and face the challenges instead of giving instructions from abroad.

Regarding the calls for dialogue, Quader questioned who they would hold discussions with if the government were to resign.

He accused BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir of engaging in wild talk and conspiring with foreign entities.

Quader reaffirmed his party's stance, stating that they were not concerned about matters such as visa policies, while also warning the BNP of potential compensation for their wrongdoings.