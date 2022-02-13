BNP boycotts dialogue, ignoring search committee as it disrespects democracy: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said today that BNP didn't join the presidential dialogue as they have no respect to the democracy and now they are ignoring the search committee.

"I think they (BNP) should have taken part in the dialogue if the party had believed and respected democracy. They could express their objections through taking part in the dialogue. They have ignored the President and the state by not joining the presidential dialogue," he told reporters replying to a query.

Earlier, the minister addressed a discussion organised by Bangladesh Betar marking the World Radio Day at its auditorium at Agargaon in the capital. The theme of the day is "Radio and Trust".

Hasan said many parties, which didn't join the presidential dialogue and representatives of civil society, are doing meeting and having discussing with the search committee. And many leaders of BNP are also realizing that BNP did mistake by not joining the dialogue, he added.

For this, he said, BNP supported intellectuals and even BNP chairperson's advisor Dr Jafarullah and mass media personnel requested them (BNP) to join the dialogue with the committee.

"I think, BNP should submit the list of names to the search committee if they have respect to the democracy and if they want continuation of democratic norms and practices in the country. Later, the search committee will consider and send a short list of 10 persons to the President," said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

But, the minister said, BNP has no respect to the democracy as the birth of the party was held in cantonment undemocratically. BNP took power by arms, he added.\

He said grenade attacks were carried out on August 21 and bombs were blasted at 500 places across the country when Begum Khaleda Zia was in power. "They party (BNP) doesn't believe in democracy. For this, they have no respect in democratic tradition and they are showing thumbs down to democracy," he added.

He said the present government will discharge the duty and do routine works during election-period government as per the constitution which means that the government under the leadership of the present prime minister will work as polls-period government. But, none even the premier could not transfer any constable after the declaration of the polls schedule, he added.

He said BNP is trying to create confusion among the countrymen by talking about polls-time government.

In the discussion, Hasan said Betar had worked as second front in the Liberation War which will be written with golden letters in the history.

The minister urged the concerned of Betar to make new programmes which will keep role in protecting humanity and ethics.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md Mokbul Hossain addressed the discussion as the special guest with Bangladesh Betar director general Ahmed Kamruzzaman in the chair.

UNESCO Bangladesh representative and head of office Beatrice Kaldun joined the discussion virtually.